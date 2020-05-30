VENEDA K. "VICKY" TURK
VENEDA K. "VICKY" TURK, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on Dec. 10, 1963, in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her father, DeWayne W. (Norma) Turk of Fort Wayne; siblings, Jefferey D. (Ginger) Turk of Salem, Ore., Cindy (Steve) Mollenkopf of Vancover, Wash., Peggy R. Wrigley of Fort Wayne, and Chad (Heather) Turk of Fort Wayne; son, Michael Jacob Kerr; and grandson, Michael Allen Jaedon Kerr of Idaho. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thyda Irene Cunninghan; and brother, DeWayne David Turk. Please respect the immediate family as they choose to do a private celebration of life.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 30, 2020.
