VERA G. JOHNSON, 101, of Huntington, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Parkview Huntington Hospital. Vera was born on July 26, 1919, in Allen County, Ind., to Clemence and Clara (Hake) Wyss. She married Harold Johnson on June 25, 1942, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2007. Vera is survived by 10 sons, Dean (Rosalind) Johnson of Lewes, Del., Larry (Amanda) Johnson of Huntington, Ind., Marvin (Lea) Johnson of Covington, Ind., James (Paula) Johnson of Fort Wayne, Ind., Darrel (Christine) Johnson of Huntington, Ind., Darwin (Carla) Johnson of Portland, Ind., Charles (Melinda) Johnson of Ferdinand, Ind., Mark (Karen) Johnson of Goshen, Ind., Jeffrey (Annette) Johnson of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jerry (Denise) Johnson of Cicero, Ind.; three daughters, Claire (Thomas) Aulbach of Hartford City, Ind., Julia (James) Zorger of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Jackie Petcoff of Garrett, Ind.; 33 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mass of Christian Burial is noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, Ind., with calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon. Fr. Tony Steinacker and Deacon Charles Johnson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on YouTube channel, SSPP Huntington. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, Ind. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Right to Life or Covenant House in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington (IN, 46750).