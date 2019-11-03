VERA J. JAMES, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation. Surviving are her children, Donald (Kim) James Esq., Christina James and Jody James; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; five siblings; and a host of other loving family and friends across the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents; four children, LaTanya Robinson, Sonia Reed, Pamela D. and Darren F. James; and five siblings. Memorial Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www. ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019