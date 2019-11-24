VERA J. JAMES, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation. Surviving are her children, Donald (Kim) James Esq., Christina James and Jody James; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; five siblings; and a host of other loving family and friends across the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents; four children, LaTanya Robinson, Sonia Reed, Pamela D. and Darren F. James; and five siblings. She will be returned to her west coast home for the service. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the Dune Peninsula Pavilion at Point Defiance Park, Tacoma, Wash. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019