VERDONNA MAE FOX, 90, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital. She resided in Fort Wayne most of her life until health issues forced her to relocate near her niece, Allyson Witt, in Kendallville. Service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 14623 Bluffton Rd., with visitation one hour prior at the church. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 15, 2019