VERLIN A. BECK, 94, passed on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late John and Effie Beck. Verlin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and had retired from Smurfit after 40 plus years of service. He is survived by daughter, Joyce Beck; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Madelyn. He was also preceded in death by wife, Matilda; daughter, Karyn; son, Lee; and brothers, Ansel and Halden. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to NE Indiana Cancer Services. www.covintgonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020