VERLIN A. BECK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERLIN A. BECK.
Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Obituary
Send Flowers

VERLIN A. BECK, 94, passed on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late John and Effie Beck. Verlin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and had retired from Smurfit after 40 plus years of service. He is survived by daughter, Joyce Beck; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Madelyn. He was also preceded in death by wife, Matilda; daughter, Karyn; son, Lee; and brothers, Ansel and Halden. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to NE Indiana Cancer Services. www.covintgonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.