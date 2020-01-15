VERN DONALD WARD, 93, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was the co-founder and CEO of Ward Corporation. As his wife of 71 years, Marion, held his hand for the last earthly time, they completed their vows of marriage. Born in Terre Haute, Ind., on May 18, 1926, he was a son of the late Henry and Tessie (Lenex) Ward. Vern, as a young boy living during the Great Depression, at age 7, began earning and learning the value of working for a better life. He enlisted with the Navy during World War II, and trained as a pilot. Preparing for active duty when victory was declared, Vern was honorably discharged. He then graduated from Indiana State University with degrees in Mathematics and Science. In 1948, he married his sweetheart, Marion Christine Cole, and began teaching math in Milan, Ind. They moved to Fort Wayne where he taught at Hillcrest School. In 1953, Vern and Marion joined her father's machine shop, Cole Process Casting. Self-taught, Vern mastered the art of business and mechanical engineering, thus giving birth to their career and lifetime commitment to establishing Ward Corporation. Together, they helped countless families and opened their home to multiple people during their time of need. Vern's contributions to the community were many: coaching Wildcat Baseball, Indiana Guides, Jaycees and Shiners. A skilled and avid golfer, he also enjoyed teaching his children the art of fishing and hunting. Vern is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marion (Cole) Ward; sons Ron and Chris; daughters, Beth (Ed) Rademaker and Mary Jo (Tim) Atkins; 16 grandchildren, 22 great -grandchildren, and two great - great - grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Ward; and son, Vern Donald Ward II. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to Heartland Hospice or First Presbyterin Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020