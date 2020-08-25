VERN H. HOOTMAN, 85, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 12:10 a.m., in his home after a brief illness. He was a 1952 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed by Dana Corporation in Auburn, Ind., retiring in 1998 with 23 years of service. Survivors include his children, Steve (Dawn) Hootman of Edgerton, Kathy (John) Bailey of Golden, Colo., Christine (Allan Wright) Hootman of Fort Wayne, Jackie (Dan) O'Dowd of Nashville, Tenn., and Christopher (Lillie) Hootman of Kaysville, Utah; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marsha Ray of Fort Wayne. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Edgerton Church of Christ, 224 Laubach Drive, Edgerton, Ohio, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Dan Grant officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to West Milford Church of Christ, which holds a special place in Vern's heart because his great-grandfather, John Hootman, helped build the church building, are greatly appreciated. They may be sent directly to West Milford Church of Christ, c/o Mary Jane Hubbel, PO Box 148, Edgerton, OH 43517. Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com