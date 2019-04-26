VERNA R. GASPER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born Sept. 16, 1926, she was the daughter of Virgil C. and Evelyn (Morgan) Besser. She married Kenneth E. Gasper on May 11, 1945; he preceded her in death. Verna enjoyed family activities, camping, Bunco, and crafting, especially stamping. She was active with Boy and Girl Scouts. She was a member of the Calvary U.M.C. in Waynedale. Surviving family members include three daughters, Verna "Jeanie" (Darold) Shuler of Fort Wayne, Peggy Grice of Fishers, Ind., and Ginger (Tom) Ervin of Roanoke, Ind.; son, Kenneth V. Gasper of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Ruby Verville of Paw Paw, Mich., and Carol Zinsler of Umatilla, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by daughters, Debra Redinger, (twins) Diana and Deana Gasper; brother, Ralph Luellen; and sister, Marciel Solga. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2019