VERNON A. "PAPA" HURLEY, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born March 21, 1938, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Ross and Lucille Hurley. Vern served the greater Indiana community in the construction industry for over 60 years. He found joy spending time with family, enjoying morning donuts with the gang, and strolling the beach in Fort Myers, Fla. He dealt fairly with a sharp pencil and a hand shake, and will be remembered as a tough hard working man. Surviving are his two children, Kimberly (Steve) Westrick and Christopher (Pam) Hurley; six grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin, Shelby, Sydney, Austin, and Kyle; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; and his siblings. Memorial Service is 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation three hours prior from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019