VERNON LYNN SMITH, 87, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, peacefully in hospice. Born in Roanoke, Ind., he was a son of the late Rose and Paul Smith. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, developed a career as a program analyst deploying early computer systems, and in retirement enjoyed purchasing real estate and home improvement projects. He was a master woodworker making various furniture and toys which are cherished in the homes of friends and family. A lifelong dog lover, Vernon would often be recognized while walking around his neighborhood with one of his many dogs. He also enjoyed long cross county driving trips to visit family and friends and share his many stories from the road. Vernon is survived by his son, Kevin Smith; brother, Nelson Smith; grandchildren, Benjamin and Zachary Smith; close friend and companion, Ruth Baker. Vernon was also preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Jean Smith; son, Steven Smith; and brother, Neil Smith. Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service. His family requests any memorial donations in his name may be made to Hospice Foundation of America in support of the caregivers and volunteers who compassionately support families at the end of life. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Smith family. To express a condolence to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020