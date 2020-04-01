Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERNON PAUL MATHEW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



VERNON PAUL MATHEW, 80, Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Born Nov. 18, 1939, in Lafayette, Ind., he was the youngest of 11 children and a son of the late Adeline (Bergeron) and Arthur Mathew. He grew up on a farm in Wolcott, Ind., attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, and later graduated from Wolcott High School. He entered the United States Army in July of 1961 serving until July of 1967 with a spec5 honorable discharge. He married Sharon England on Dec. 23, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Remington, Ind., while on military leave. He is survived by wife, Sharon of Fort Wayne and their daughter Kelly Rae Marie Mathew and Jeff Pack of Suquamish, Wash. He is also survived by sisters, Alice Shillis of Nashville, Tenn., Mabel Hendryx of Brookston, Ind., and Grace (Robert) Oilar of Monticello, Ind.; brother, Phillip Mathew of Monticello, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and many, many close friends. He was preceded in death, by parents, Adeline and Arthur Mathew; brothers, Louis (Rose) Mathew, Bernard Mathew, Isadore (Zelda) Mathew, Orville (Dorothy) Mathew, and Robert Mathew; sister, Martha Jackson Henry; sisters-in-law, Madelyn Mathew, Elizabeth Jane Mathew, and Connie Jeffries; and brothers-in-law, Joe Shillis, J.D. Hendryx, and Donald Jackson. Vernon retired from International Harvester / Navistar Engineering, Fort Wayne, with more than 30 years service. He was a member of American Legion Post 420 Monroeville, Ind. He attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester, Minn. He enjoyed going to NASCAR races, golfing (he was very pleased having hit two separate holes in one), Indiana University basketball, watching pro football and all sports in general. He also enjoyed country western concerts, his favorite still being Elvis. "Gratitude and a Heartfelt thanks goes out to all the Medical Teams, Doctors, and nurses at Mayo clinic, who said it was an honor to have taken care of such a brave, courageous, and amazing patient with such a great smile!" Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial was held on March 26, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Remington, Ind. Father Andrew Dekeyser officiated. A celebration of life, open to the public will be announced later. Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

