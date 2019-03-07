VERNON R. STEMEN, 75, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 1 a.m., at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. Surviving are his daughter, Mindy (Aaron) Scheu mann of Decatur, Ind.; son, Tad (Jodie Hancher) Stemen of Fishers, Ind.; brother, Richard (Paulette) Stemen of Payne, Ohio; and grandchildren, Marissa Tupai, Paul Scheumann, Emma Scheu mann, Drake Scheu mann, Dieder Scheumann, Michael Scheumann, and Katie Diehm. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Dave Taylor officiating. Visitation also from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville. Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Wyneken Lutheran School. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2019