VERNON R. STEMEN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERNON R. STEMEN.

VERNON R. STEMEN, 75, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 1 a.m., at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. Surviving are his daughter, Mindy (Aaron) Scheu mann of Decatur, Ind.; son, Tad (Jodie Hancher) Stemen of Fishers, Ind.; brother, Richard (Paulette) Stemen of Payne, Ohio; and grandchildren, Marissa Tupai, Paul Scheumann, Emma Scheu mann, Drake Scheu mann, Dieder Scheumann, Michael Scheumann, and Katie Diehm. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Dave Taylor officiating. Visitation also from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville. Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Wyneken Lutheran School. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Funeral Home
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.