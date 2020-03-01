REV. DR. VERYL C. ROTH, 80, of Huntington, Ind., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Veryl accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1949, and was baptized in the Evangelical Mennonite Church in 1950. Veryl and Norma loved to travel and do mission trips. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Norma Roth; sons, Rev. Gregory Roth, David Roth, Nathan Roth, M.D.; daughter, Cynthia Johnson; two sisters, and two brothers; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Berne Evangelical Church, located at 5481 S. 450 W. Berne, Ind., with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 530 Guilford St. Huntington, Ind. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020