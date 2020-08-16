1/1
VIC ANDELIN
VIC ANDELIN, 69, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio. Born in Evanston, Ill. on May 28, 1951, he was the son of the late Carl Russell and Margaret (Pittenger) Andelin. He graduated from East Noble High School in 1969 and Indiana University in Fort Wayne. He honorably served his country in the United States Naval Reserves during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Japan. He married Karen Lee Sibert on Nov. 20, 1971 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla. Vic was employed for 30 years with IDEMIA in Fort Wayne before retiring in 2017. Survivors include his wife, Karen Andelin of Fort Wayne; sons, Greg and Rae Andelin of Westfield, and Jeff Andelin of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Taylor and Logan Andelin; sister, Anita Zerkle of Auburn; sister-in-law, Melinda Harges of Fort Wayne. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Avilla Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Avilla Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
