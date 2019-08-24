VICKEY SUE BELL

VICKEY SUE BELL, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was a former employee of Lutheran Life Villages. She is survived by her children, Jacob (Sally) Bell, Tammy Bell, Lisa (Patrick) McClellan, Keith Bell, Francis (Beth) Bell; brother, Rex Biberstine; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana or Vistiting Nurse and Hospice. To sign the guestbook visit www.domcombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 24, 2019
