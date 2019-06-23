VICKI A. WALKER

Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Obituary
VICKI A. WALKER, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born Nov.4, 1953 in Fort Wayne, she worked for General Electric for 30 years and was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church. She is survived by her sons, Vincent, Richard, and Edward; grandson, Jacob; and brothers, (Romano), James, Michael, Anthony, Thomas, and Richard. Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019
