VICKI J. SCHULTZ, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Born on January 23, 1951 in Paducah, Ky., she was a daughter of the late James "Cotton" Wallace and Jessie (Brant) Hill. Vicki worked at Lincoln Life as a computer programmer, latter known as IBM. She then attended Indiana University and obtained an associate's degree. She was a longtime member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Vicki enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Doug Schultz; children, Travis (Amy) Patton, Tracey Schultz and Jessica (Travis) Sheets; grandchildren, Jake Patton, Stellan and Shiloh Sheets; and sister, Robin Wallace. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mike Wallace and Nancy Eisen. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019