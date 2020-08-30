VICKI L. BONE, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Born in Evansville, Ind., on Nov. 1, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Lester L. and Joan O. Bone. Vicki was a loving sister and aunt. She was a member of Waynedale United Methodist Church. She graduated from Elmhurst High School and Ivy Tech. Vicki enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, and attending Science Fiction Conventions. Vicki is survived by her brothers, Charles (Lynda) and Robert (Vanessa) Bone; nephew and nieces, Bryan, Emilee, and Sarah Bone; and great nephew, Joshua Bone. Memorial service is 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation beginning at 6 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Waynedale United Methodist Church.