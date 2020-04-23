VICKI LYNN GUNN, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020, 2:25 p.m., at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Vicki is survived by her three daughters, LaFonda Lillard of Indianapolis and Nikiesha Lillard of Indianapolis, and LaShayla Lillard of Fort Wayne. Funeral services* will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), where the viewing is from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with a private ceremony for immediate family from 3 to 3:40 p.m. The Reverend Mark A. Haywood will be officiating. *Due to COVID-19, restrictions may apply. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2020