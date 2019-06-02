VICKI (BANARD) PICKELHEIMER, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a valiant fight against ALS. Born on Oct. 26, 1965 in Chicago, came to Fort Wayne in 1977, attended Snider High School. She worked for Pizza Hut, Fort Wayne Community Schools, and Parkview Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Casey; mother, Judy; brother; Kevin and family; as well as extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019