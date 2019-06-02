VICKI (BANARD) PICKELHEIMER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICKI (BANARD) PICKELHEIMER.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Obituary
Send Flowers

VICKI (BANARD) PICKELHEIMER, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a valiant fight against ALS. Born on Oct. 26, 1965 in Chicago, came to Fort Wayne in 1977, attended Snider High School. She worked for Pizza Hut, Fort Wayne Community Schools, and Parkview Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Casey; mother, Judy; brother; Kevin and family; as well as extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.