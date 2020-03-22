VICKIE L. SPECK, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home just one week before her 59th wedding anniversary. Born Jan. 15, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ivan and Beatrice (Mooney) Reighter. She married Jim Speck on March 25, 1961 at Concordia Lutheran Church. Vickie's family was her life. Surviving are her husband, Jim; daughters, Jami (Dave Winn) Lay and Jodi Speck-McIntosh; son, James (Kris) Speck II; son-in-law, Mike Miller; grandchildren, Adam, Amber, Andrew, Joseph, Paul, Hillary, Sydney, Mackenzie, Lauren, Paige, and Brandon; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Trudy Warney; brother, Van (Jan) Reighter; two aunts, an uncle, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janna Miller; and brother-in-law, Paul Warney. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020