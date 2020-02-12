VICTOR C. MOELLER, 94, a life-long resident of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. He graduated from South Side High School before joining the U.S. Air Force to become a B-17 navigator in the air war over Europe during the closing days of World War II. He then attended the University of Michigan (undergraduate) and IU School of Medicine (MD degree), before returning to Fort Wayne to do General Practice / Anesthesiology for 35 years. He is survived by six children, 16 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. There will be no funeral or public services at his request. Victor's remains are being donated to the IU School of Medicine.

