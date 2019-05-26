VICTOR E. GILREATH, 89, went on to heaven on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born July 16, 1929, in White Pigeon, Mich., he was a son of the late Henry and Frances Gilreath. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Victor retired from I&M after 43 1/2 years. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice; children, Bruce E. (Sandra) Gilreath, Marla J (Jim) Voirol, Sandra K. (George) Maloley, and Joe A. (Sherry) Gilreath; sister, Loyce (Richard) Wenzel; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister, Loyce (Richard) Wenzel; and four nephews. He was also preceded in death by a former son-in-law, Dabe P. Maloley. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at the church. He will be laid to rest at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019