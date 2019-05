VICTOR E. GILREATH, 89, went on to heaven on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born July 16, 1929, in White Pigeon, Mich., he was a son of the late Henry and Frances Gilreath. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Victor retired from I&M after 43 1/2 years. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice; children, Bruce E. (Sandra) Gilreath, Marla J (Jim) Voirol, Sandra K. (George) Maloley, and Joe A. (Sherry) Gilreath; sister, Loyce (Richard) Wenzel; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister, Loyce (Richard) Wenzel; and four nephews. He was also preceded in death by a former son-in-law, Dabe P. Maloley. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at the church. He will be laid to rest at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com