VICTOR HENRY HORMANN, 94, of New Carlisle, Ind., passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019, 3:01 a.m., at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle. Born May 14, 1924, in New Haven, Ind., he was a son of Edwin and Martha (Wesling) Hormann. Victor retired from Erie Haven Ready Mix after 32 years. He was a former member of North Park Community Church in Fort Wayne. After retirement, Victor spent his years farming and making memories with his family. During camping trips in the Coachman R.V., he played "my father owns a grocery store" around the campfire with the grandkids and untold hands of Uno. In his spare time, he did jigsaw puzzles which he enjoyed giving to his friends, family and residents at Hamilton Grove. Victor was a strong Christian man, who will be missed by his wife of 70 years and his family and friends. "We know he is patiently waiting for the rest of us in heaven, wearing his John Deere hat and his Pet Pals jacket, overlooking the freshly farmed fields at sunset, and putting puzzles together to greet us with." He married Betty (Clem) Hormann on May 15, 1948, in New Haven, Ind; she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Cindy (Ric) Kok and Julie (Steve) Getz; two sisters, Evelyn (Paul) Moellering and Maxine (Charles) Hively; one brother, Robert (Beverly) Hormann; four grandchildren, Carissa Kniola, Kelly Morris, Tiffany Lawrence, and Michael Farren; and five great-grandchildren, Kailyn Morris, Nyima Kniola, Kai Kniola, Reigan Farren, and Miles Farren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Carol Jean

Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery Chapel, 1109 Hartzell Road, New Haven (IN 46774). Arrangements by Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, LaPorte. (219) 362-3100. Memorial contributions may be directed to North Park Community Church, 7160 Flutter Road, Fort Wayne IN 46835 or a .

