VICTOR L. KELLER, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born on March 3, 1934 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Norman and Flavia (Anthony) Keller. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and retired from Magnavox in 1989, after more than 35 years of service as an Electrical Engineer. Upon retirement, he started his own clock repair business. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Alvin) Broome and Susan (John) Luthe, both of Fort Wayne; son, Rev. James (Annette) Keller of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Sarah (Adam) Clark, Andy Luttenbacher, Gwendolyn (Clinton) Bienz, Peter, Felicia, Parker, MaryJane, Glory, Jessica, Elizabeth, and Anna Keller; and one great-grandson, Elijah Bienz. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Lillian J (Goulet) Keller, in 2005. Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese (LAMB). Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020