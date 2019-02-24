VICTOR P. MAYER

VICTOR P. MAYER, 74, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 2:22 a.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Erie, Pa. on March 23, 1944, he was the son of the late Victor P. Mayer Sr. and Elsie (Straub) Mayer. He was a Section Manager at GTE, had an Associate's Degree and had served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Kavouklis) Mayer; sons, Steven (Melissa) Mayer of Austintown, Ohio and Christopher (Tamara) Mayer of New Haven, Ind.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and one niece. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, with calling from noon until service time.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019
