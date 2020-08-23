1/1
VICTORIA ANN SESSLER
1944 - 2020
VICTORIA ANN SESSLER, 75, passed on to Heaven on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. She succumbed to Parkinson's disease after a brave battle for the past six years. Born Nov. 8, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Vickie was the daughter of the late Judge Wayne L. and Ursula J. Miller. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1962. In the 1960's and 1970's, she owned and operated two grocery stores and two Video World stores. In the 1980's and 1990's she became a realtor and business broker. In later years, she lived in Las Vegas with her husband and best friend, Larry. She also became very active in the Elvis Presley Fan Club of Nevada and enjoyed dressing in Elvis costumes with her friends and traveling to nursing homes to entertain the residents. She also became active and held offices in the Women's Democratic Club of Nevada. Vickie is survived by her husband, Larry Sessler; son, Wayne F. Ahr; stepdaughter Michele Ford; sisters, Mary M. (Alan) Bennington, Patricia L. (David) Chase, Rebecca J. Palmer, Brenda L. (David) Miller, and Kathleen A. (Jim) Friedley; sister-in-law and good friend, Sharon Neff; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan E. Miller. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous of Fort Wayne, as she had 43 years of sobriety. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
