VICTORIA "VICKY" (SIEBENHAAR) BURCHAM, 55, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Born in Knox, Ind., Vicky was the daughter of Christian Siebenhaar and the late Betty Siebenhaar. Vicky earned her Master's degree in education from Hyles Anderson College. Vicky had a true passion for her students. She wanted to learn each and everyday while passing it on to the students she taught in grade school, college and in China. Vicky and her husband Joe enjoyed going to thrift stores and sharing fellowship with their friends. Also surviving are her loving husband, Joe Burcham; fur baby, Shadow; brothers, Chris (Anita) Siebenhaar and Doug (Marla) Siebenhaar; nieces and nephews, Chris (Jessi), Tabbitha, Titus (Christina), Bethany, and Briann; along with several great nieces and nephews. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019