VICTORIA "VICKI" HARTER, 75, of Paulding, Ohio, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Vicki is survived by her husband, Richard Harter; son, Jeffrey (Sonya) Harter; four grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Colwell; and brothers, Roger (Penney) McIntosh and Jim (Diane) McIntosh. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Cobb; and two brothers, William and Paul. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from noon until time of service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a . To send online condolences, visit www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 13, 2020