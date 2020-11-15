VICTORIA LYNN RABER, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born on Sept. 29, 1948. She is survived by her husband, Dannie Raber; daughters, Holli Quinn and Jaimi (Robert) Smith; granddaughter, Morgan Warford; grandsons, Mason Warford, Ethan Smith , Eli Smith; and great-grandson, Rylan Limauro. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be Facebook livestreamed. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com