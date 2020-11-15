1/
VICTORIA LYNN RABER
1948 - 2020
VICTORIA LYNN RABER, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born on Sept. 29, 1948. She is survived by her husband, Dannie Raber; daughters, Holli Quinn and Jaimi (Robert) Smith; granddaughter, Morgan Warford; grandsons, Mason Warford, Ethan Smith , Eli Smith; and great-grandson, Rylan Limauro. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be Facebook livestreamed. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
