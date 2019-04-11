VICTORIA VOLZ, 73, of New Haven, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and various crafts. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Neal Volz of New Haven; her daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Rang of Noblesville and Sarah (Rich) Benedetto of Palmer, Alaska; her nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her beloved pets. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be given to the .
