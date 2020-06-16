VICTORIA YOQUELET, 86, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Kingston Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, surrounded by family. Born in Mansfield, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Spero and Fanny Christoff who were Macedonian immigrants from Bulgaria. After graduating from Central Catholic High School she worked for the Beneficial Finance Company. In 1956, she married Paul Yoquelet and they were married for 60 years. As a homemaker, Victoria kept alive her parents' cultural traditions, and spicy Macedonian food dishes were regular fare at the dinner table. Outside the home, she and Paul owned and operated Yoquelet's Tavern. Victoria enjoyed playing cards, golfing with her husband, and was a regular at local bingo halls where she made some lasting friendships. Above all else, Victoria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Surviving are her children, Michael Paul Yoquelet, Karen Ann (Doug) Miller and Susan Marie (Jim) Hanke; grandchildren, Kristopher Miller, Craig and Kelsey Yoquelet, Erin (Chris) Shriver, and Amy (Shawn) Conklin; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Conklin and Logan Shriver; and sister, Florence Partee. Victoria was preceded in death by her husband; and brother, James "Sam" Christoff. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Catholic Church or the American Stroke Association atwww2.heart.org.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.