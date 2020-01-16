VILENA MAE HOWER, 91, of Fort Wayne, died at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was united in marriage to Frech Milton Hower on Oct. 31, 1047, in Willshire, Ohio and he preceded her in death on May 21, 1974. Surviving are her daughters, Beverly Sue (David) Hewitt of Fort Wayne and Rose Marie (David) Cook of Beckly, W. Va.; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons in infancy, Donnie and Ronnie Hower. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East in New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be sent to Friends of Russian Orphans, 7557 Wind River Drive, Sylvania, OH 46560. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zqickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020