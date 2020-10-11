VINAYA BABU KOTHA, 72, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was born July 1, 1948 in Gudivada, India to the late Sanga-meswara Rao and Venkataratnamma Kotha. He was a retired Station Master for the Indian Railways after many years of service. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Vinaya enjoyed playing cards and having a drink with his friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Prameela Kotha of Fort Wayne, IN; children, Yasolatha Nalamolu, Satyanarayana Murthy Kotha, Aruna Chintamaneni, siblings, Tirupathamma Daddamudi, Annapurna Pothuraju,, Sobharani Yarlagadda,, grandchildren, Megnana Sai Nalamolu, Sunjana Sai Nalamolu, Esha Sai Chintamaneni , Arjun Sai Kotha, and Arhant Sai Kotha. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to AIM For Seva. - aimforsevausa.org
