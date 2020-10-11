1/1
VINAYA BABU KOTHA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VINAYA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINAYA BABU KOTHA, 72, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was born July 1, 1948 in Gudivada, India to the late Sanga-meswara Rao and Venkataratnamma Kotha. He was a retired Station Master for the Indian Railways after many years of service. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Vinaya enjoyed playing cards and having a drink with his friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Prameela Kotha of Fort Wayne, IN; children, Yasolatha Nalamolu, Satyanarayana Murthy Kotha, Aruna Chintamaneni, siblings, Tirupathamma Daddamudi, Annapurna Pothuraju,, Sobharani Yarlagadda,, grandchildren, Megnana Sai Nalamolu, Sunjana Sai Nalamolu, Esha Sai Chintamaneni , Arjun Sai Kotha, and Arhant Sai Kotha. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to AIM For Seva. - aimforsevausa.org. To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved