1/1
VINCENT A. KAPOCIUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VINCENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINCENT A. KAPOCIUS, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 19, 1927, in Chicago, he was the son of the late Ignatius and Helen Kapocius. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a Design Engineer at Magnavox for over 22 years, retiring in 1990. Vincent was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, life member of Knights of Columbus 451, the Holy Name Society, Allen County Right to Life and a driver for Home Bound Meals for over 25 years. Vincent is survived by his children, Therese Bonjour, Andrew (Beverly) Kapocius, Evelyn (Dean) Witte, Catherine Kapocius, Mary (Ben) Collins, and Stefanie Lynn (David) Dolk; 14 grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren. Vincent was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Kapocius; son, Charles Kapocius; and son-in-law, Dennis Bonjour. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 or Gibault, Inc., Terre Haute, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved