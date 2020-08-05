VINCENT A. KAPOCIUS, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 19, 1927, in Chicago, he was the son of the late Ignatius and Helen Kapocius. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a Design Engineer at Magnavox for over 22 years, retiring in 1990. Vincent was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, life member of Knights of Columbus 451, the Holy Name Society, Allen County Right to Life and a driver for Home Bound Meals for over 25 years. Vincent is survived by his children, Therese Bonjour, Andrew (Beverly) Kapocius, Evelyn (Dean) Witte, Catherine Kapocius, Mary (Ben) Collins, and Stefanie Lynn (David) Dolk; 14 grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren. Vincent was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Kapocius; son, Charles Kapocius; and son-in-law, Dennis Bonjour. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 or Gibault, Inc., Terre Haute, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com