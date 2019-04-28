VINCENT L. TINKER, 71, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born on June 22, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of Leo Tinker and Betty Barbee. Vincent enjoyed cooking, especially barbecuing and creating his own recipes. Vincent also enjoyed painting, drawing, photography, reading his bible and playing the lottery. Surviving family members include his wife, Carlotta Tinker; sons, Vincent McKinley, Lashon McKinley; daughter, Jaynee Mitchell, all of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; brother, Tracy Barbee, Arthur Simpson; sisters, Brenda, Norma, Jeannee (Simpson), Sonya (Wells); and three grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Trent and Courtney; sisters, Mary Etta and Johanna. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at New Day Life Ministries International, 1111 E. Wallace, Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with a memorial gathering from 10 to 11 A.M. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. is assisting the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019