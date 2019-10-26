Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT P. TIPPMANN Sr.. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

VINCENT P. TIPPMANN SR., 77, of New Haven, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born March 31, 1942 in Fort Wayne, Vince was a son of the late Laurence and Mary Cross Tippmann, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven, Ind. As an entrepreneur and business owner, it was very important to Vince to be a good employer and help people and charities in need. Vince is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lois Lerch Tippmann; children, Lisa (Dave) Schenkel, Vincent (Lisa) Tippmann Jr., Lori Perez, Tim (Amy) Tippmann, Beth (Dave) Miller, Jay (Sarah) Tippmann, Barry (Gina) Tippmann, Bart (Carrie) Tippmann, Maria (Todd) Ellinger, Suzanne Macon, Jack (Rachel) Tippmann and Mark Tippmann; brothers, Donald (Marie) Tippmann, Gene (Marilyn) Tippmann, John (Jackie) Tippmann, Denny (Mary) Tippmann and Tom (Marybeth) Tippmann; sisters, Helen (John) McCarthy, Ginny (Dave) Perkins, Sally (Rick) Ley, Nancy (Steve) Henry and Carlie (Paul) Eisaman; sister-in-laws, Laurel Tippmann, Ann Tippmann-Reitz and Barb Tippmann; 99 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; over 120 nieces and nephews, over 600 great-nieces and -nephews and over 230 great-great-nieces and -nephews. Vincent was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann Bobay and Carol Ann Herncharik Hain; brothers, Fr. Laurence, Joseph, Robert and Tony Tippmann, brother-in-law Edmund Bobay; grandchildren, Charles David Schenkel, Vincent David and Jackson David Miller. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. To sign the online guestbook visit



