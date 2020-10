VIOLA A. BRAEKING, 93, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, after a brief battle with pneumonia. She was born Dec. 24, 1926 in Weesatche, Texas to the late Eugene and Gertrude Natho. She is survived by her sister; two sisters-in-law; seven children; 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Vi was also preceded in death by her husband, three brothers, and many cherished friends.



