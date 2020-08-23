VIOLA A. WAGGONER, 84, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 7:34 a.m. at Sage Bluff Health and Rehab, Fort Wayne, Ind. She was a cook in the cafeteria at General Motors. Born Dec. 9, 1935, in Warren, Wis., Viola was a daughter of the late Arthur Horace and Ethel Christina (Thomas) Phelps. She is survived by two daughters, Sheri (Mike Batzka) Waggoner and Teri (Michael) Lornson, both of Roanoke; two granddaughters, Krystal (Joe) Reppen of Grove City, Ohio, and Kassandra (Eric) Sedam of Fort Wayne; three great-grandchildren, Clayton Sedam, Kaladin Reppen, and Lynneth Reppen; a step-grandson, Kirk (Mandy) Lornson of Madison, Wis.; three sisters, Marion Phelps, Evelyn Nimmo and Audrey Phelps; and two brothers, Charlie Phelps and Lester Phelps, all of Wisconsin. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Doris Phelps Webster; and brother, Albert Walter Phelps. To honor Viola's life there will be a private family gathering. Preferred memorials are to Allen County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington, Huntington (IN 46750). Online condolences to dealricefuneralhomes.com