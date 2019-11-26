Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLET CHRISTOFF. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 View Map Service 5:30 PM Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Lindenwood Cemetery Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIOLET CHRISTOFF, 89, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Born in October of 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Cyril and Luba Eshcoff Christoff. Violet's birth was difficult which impacted her health for life. Her early childhood was spent in South Bend living in an apartment above her parents business 'The Diana', a soda shop and restaurant featuring their homemade chocolates. The family returned to Fort Wayne in the late 1940's. Violet attended and graduated from South Side High School. Due to her physical condition Violet could not use her hands well so her cousins Virginia Christ Tsuleff and LaVerne Christ Tsiguloff were given permission to write Violet's homework for her and when taking tests; they wrote but the work was always Violet's. "Violet was a bright student and a whiz in math!" She was proud of her Macedonian heritage and ability to speak the language. She was the first grandchild of Vasil and Olga Eshcoff and learned much from them about the 'Old Country'. Violet's favorite things were 1950's music which she listened faithfully to on WOWO; Soap Operas (never call her at 2:00!) and chocolates. She also loved her church St. Nicholas where she sang for many years in the choir. It was in the Choir that Violet enjoyed being with her three best girlfriends: Hope Corson, Ruthie Traycoff and the late Dorothy Stavreti. These three 'angels' brought a lifetime of thoughtfulness, kindness, friendship and laughter; they meant the world to her. Violet, though limited in body, was a character who could cut loose with salty language and leave everyone laughing. She also liked to ask people who they wanted for President only to say she "wanted the other guy!"; she loved to get people going. Life had been difficult for Violet but she is no longer limited by the afflictions of her body; now she knows the joy of being reunited with long-missed family and, most important, she knows the Love of God. Violet is survived by many cousins and her two special 'angels' friends. Service is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit



