VIOLET MAE WYSONG, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Pleasant Lake, a daughter of the late Otis E and Nellie (Frick) Gipple. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1996 from Northrup High School, after more than 25 years of service as a teacher's aide. "She was a generous, loving, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother". Surviving are her children, Rick (Becky) Wysong, Susan Bair, and Tim (Susie) Wysong; sister, Mary Getts; grandsons, Andy (Tracy) Bair, Joe (Jill) Wysong, Josh (Heather) Bair, and Jon (Andrea) Wysong; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean A. Wysong; son, Greg Wysong; siblings, Max Gipple, Ruth Everetts, Jerry Bowerman, Jay Bowerman, Bud Bowerman, Bill Gipple, and Lennie Gipple. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from noon until time of service. Burial will be in Huntertown (Perry Township) Cemetery, Huntertown. Memorial donations may be given to the . For online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019