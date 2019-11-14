VIOLET MAE WYSONG (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLET MAE WYSONG.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

VIOLET MAE WYSONG, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Pleasant Lake, a daughter of the late Otis E and Nellie (Frick) Gipple. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1996 from Northrup High School, after more than 25 years of service as a teacher's aide. "She was a generous, loving, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother". Surviving are her children, Rick (Becky) Wysong, Susan Bair, and Tim (Susie) Wysong; sister, Mary Getts; grandsons, Andy (Tracy) Bair, Joe (Jill) Wysong, Josh (Heather) Bair, and Jon (Andrea) Wysong; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean A. Wysong; son, Greg Wysong; siblings, Max Gipple, Ruth Everetts, Jerry Bowerman, Jay Bowerman, Bud Bowerman, Bill Gipple, and Lennie Gipple. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from noon until time of service. Burial will be in Huntertown (Perry Township) Cemetery, Huntertown. Memorial donations may be given to the . For online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.