VIOLET MYERS-HOUSER-COYLE, 99, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Columbia City, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Viola Blanchard. Violet was a member of Community of Christ Church often volunteering and she had worked with the clothing bank for over 10 years. For 60 years she was a member of the Maysville Merry Makers Home EC Club. "She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother." Surviving are her children, Conan "Moose" (Darlene) Myers, Diane (Fred) Steury, Karen (the late, Lynn) Brown, Kathy (Paul) Swick, Kheila (the late, Bill) Kirwan-Cote, Linda (Tom) Fritz and Sandi (Larry) Guenin; 19 grandchildren; and 48 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Warren Myers, Alvin Coyle and the love of her life, Wilbert Houser; brothers, Marion and Charles Jr. Blanchard; sisters, Esther Coyle and Winona Johnson. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice, Activities Dept. at Oak Pointe, The Forklift or Community of Christ Church. covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019