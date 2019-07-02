VIRGIL ALLEN LANNING SR., 93, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born Sept. 4, 1925, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Otto and Edna Lanning. Virgil served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as gunner mate on the U.S.S. Concord and was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Virgil worked at International Harvester for 38 years before his retirement. He was an avid sportsman enjoying fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Diana Lanning; children, David Lanning, Joe (Beth) Lanning, Chris Lanning, Lorrie (Bob) O'Neal, Pam (Mike) Gladieux, and Julie Combs; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Selma Lanning; sons, Virgil A. Lanning Jr., Keith D. Lanning, Phillip J. Lanning, and John Lanning; and son-in-law, Wayne Combs. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Missions. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 2, 2019