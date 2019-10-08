Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGIL L. SMITH. View Sign Service Information Weicht Funeral Home Inc 207 N West St Angola , IN 46703 (260)-665-3111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Service 7:30 PM Weicht Funeral Home Inc 207 N West St Angola , IN 46703 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Weicht Funeral Home Inc 207 N West St Angola , IN 46703 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGIL L. SMITH, 83, of Fremont, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He was born May 28, 1936, in Fort Wayne, a son of Walter S. and Roxy C. (Paul) Smith. He graduated from Central High School, Fort Wayne in 1954. Virgil was a Fort Wayne Firefighter for 21 years, retiring in 1981. He had also worked as a guard at Zollinger Pistons for 12 years and at Slater Steel for six years before retiring. He joined the Indiana Freemasonry in 1978. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Past Master of the Maumee Masonic Lodge 725. He is currently a member of the Waynedale Masonic Lodge 739. He was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters; Pokagon Shrine Club and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Fort Wayne. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling. Surviving is his wife, whom he married on March 28, 1980, Ruth A. Tschannen Smith of Fremont; son, Kirk Smith of Ohio; four stepsons, Rick Rupel of Indiana, Kenneth Rupel of Indiana, Thomas (Debra) Van Aman of Indiana and Pat Van Aman of Michigan; three step-daughters, Sharon (Dave) Pressler of Indiana, Christine (Robert) Watson of Illinois and Rebecca (Randy Robinson) Van Aman of Illinois; brother, Gene (Paulette) Smith of Indiana; and sister, Judy (Rick) Kneisley of California; also surviving are 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chris Erli; brother, Ricky Paul Smith; and sisters, Norma Koch and Carol Ramsey. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Minister Scott Saltsman officiating. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials in Virgil's memory may be made to the or to the Steuben County Cancer Association. Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019

