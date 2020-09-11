VIRGIL SCHAEFER, 90, passed away in the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at home with his daughter by his side. Born in Wells County, Ind., Virgil was the son of the late Fred and Mary (Gehrett) Schaefer. Virgil attended the New Haven United Methodist Church where he had been involved in various committees, and the men's Thursday morning breakfast. More recently he began attending the First Baptist Church of New Haven. He retired after serving 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and again after having worked for 20 years at the U.S. Post Office. Each year for the next 20 years he served God by being a member of a mission trip teams, traveling to Cuba, Mexico, Russia, Uruguay, several countries in Central America, Mississippi, and North Dakota. Virgil loved God and his family and enjoyed reading his Bible, gardening, telling "dad jokes," fishing (especially in Minnesota), watching sports, and cheering for the Cubs. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Schaefer of New Haven; brothers-in-law, Donald Collar, Lloyd Collar and Jim (Ann) Collar, all of Vaughnsville, Ohio; cousins, Bud (Ester) Frauhiger of Bluffton and Mindy Steiner of Fort Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Doris (Collar) Schaefer in November of 2017; son, Steven Schaefer in April of 2017; and siblings, Richard and Robert Schaefer, Edna Nuenschwander, and Eileen Denton. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E., New Haven. Pastor Chuck Fenwick and Pastor Dave Trimble officiating. Masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, no graveside service, and no funeral dinner. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Caring Action for Children, Inc. (organization started by Tor Jansen to build and assist orphanages in Mexico), PO Box 7277, York, PA 17404-7277; or Operation Smile, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or visit operationsmile.org
. Arrangements to Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com