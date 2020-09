SCHAEFER, VIRGIL: Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E., New Haven. Pastor Chuck Fenwick and Pastor Dave Trimble officiating. Masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, no graveside service, and no funeral dinner.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store