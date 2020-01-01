VIRGINIA A. ROHRBAUGH, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Stella (Juanie-wicz) Wenk. Surviving are her daughters, Tina Paulus of Fort Wayne and Diana Kaufman of Valdosta, Ga.; grandchildren, Michael, Melissa, Matthew, Nykole, Heather, and Patrick; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin G. Rohrbaugh; sister, Janet Butler; brother, Frank M. Wenk; and two sons-in-law, Garrie Paulus and Chuck Kaufman. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at D. O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the . For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020