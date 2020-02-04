Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA ANN ALLEN. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA ANN ALLEN, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 20, 1929, in Bronx, N.Y. Virginia married Russell E. Allen in 1948, and they spent nearly 60 years together before his death in 2008. Virginia was co-owner of Allen Travel Service in Fort Wayne and the Indianapolis area. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States and many foreign countries. While raising three children, she and her husband lived in several states before settling in Indianapolis in 1963. They then moved to Fort Wayne in 1986 and to Carmel Ind., in 1989. In recent years Virginia lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Fort Wayne. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Walker-Blessing (Thomas) of Fort Wayne; son, Russell Allen of Carmel; grandsons, Christopher A. (Rebecca) Walker of Ferndale, Wash., and Cameron Allen; granddaughter, Ava Allen of Carmel; great-granddaughter, Anne Walker; sisters, Dorothea Schwenk of Kingston, N.Y., Ann Hotung of Fort Worth, Texas, Carol (Donald) Boys of Aromas, Calif., and Gail Carlo of Philadelphia, Pa. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jill Allen; son-in-law, Michael Walker; parents, Nicholas and Anna Carlo; sister, Barbara Turner Mann; and brother, Ronald Carlo. A memorial gathering is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the chapel at Maplewood Cemetery, 200 College Drive, Anderson, Ind., prior to entombment. Visitation is from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.



VIRGINIA ANN ALLEN, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 20, 1929, in Bronx, N.Y. Virginia married Russell E. Allen in 1948, and they spent nearly 60 years together before his death in 2008. Virginia was co-owner of Allen Travel Service in Fort Wayne and the Indianapolis area. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States and many foreign countries. While raising three children, she and her husband lived in several states before settling in Indianapolis in 1963. They then moved to Fort Wayne in 1986 and to Carmel Ind., in 1989. In recent years Virginia lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Fort Wayne. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Walker-Blessing (Thomas) of Fort Wayne; son, Russell Allen of Carmel; grandsons, Christopher A. (Rebecca) Walker of Ferndale, Wash., and Cameron Allen; granddaughter, Ava Allen of Carmel; great-granddaughter, Anne Walker; sisters, Dorothea Schwenk of Kingston, N.Y., Ann Hotung of Fort Worth, Texas, Carol (Donald) Boys of Aromas, Calif., and Gail Carlo of Philadelphia, Pa. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jill Allen; son-in-law, Michael Walker; parents, Nicholas and Anna Carlo; sister, Barbara Turner Mann; and brother, Ronald Carlo. A memorial gathering is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the chapel at Maplewood Cemetery, 200 College Drive, Anderson, Ind., prior to entombment. Visitation is from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the National Osteoporosis Foundation. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close