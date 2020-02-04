VIRGINIA ANN ALLEN, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 20, 1929, in Bronx, N.Y. Virginia married Russell E. Allen in 1948, and they spent nearly 60 years together before his death in 2008. Virginia was co-owner of Allen Travel Service in Fort Wayne and the Indianapolis area. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States and many foreign countries. While raising three children, she and her husband lived in several states before settling in Indianapolis in 1963. They then moved to Fort Wayne in 1986 and to Carmel Ind., in 1989. In recent years Virginia lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Fort Wayne. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Walker-Blessing (Thomas) of Fort Wayne; son, Russell Allen of Carmel; grandsons, Christopher A. (Rebecca) Walker of Ferndale, Wash., and Cameron Allen; granddaughter, Ava Allen of Carmel; great-granddaughter, Anne Walker; sisters, Dorothea Schwenk of Kingston, N.Y., Ann Hotung of Fort Worth, Texas, Carol (Donald) Boys of Aromas, Calif., and Gail Carlo of Philadelphia, Pa. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jill Allen; son-in-law, Michael Walker; parents, Nicholas and Anna Carlo; sister, Barbara Turner Mann; and brother, Ronald Carlo. A memorial gathering is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the chapel at Maplewood Cemetery, 200 College Drive, Anderson, Ind., prior to entombment. Visitation is from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020