VIRGINIA ANNE (MUMFORD) NANCE

VIRGINIA ANNE (MUMFORD) NANCE, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, 6:50 p.m., at Kingston Care Center on Washington Center Road. Born June 27, 1934, in Raleigh, N.C., she was the daughter of Carey Gardner and Fannie Cleone (Cooper) Mumford and wife of Robert Lloyd Nance. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 West Berry St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Memorial gifts to Heartland Sings, Fort Wayne, or Plymouth Congregational Church's music ministry. Arrangements by DeMoney - Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Send condolences, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020
